Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry Set for Feb. 1 at Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

If you’re a graduate of Purdue University and the College of Agriculture, then make plans now to attend the 2025 Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds in Lafayette.

This year’s event will feature a program centered around the theme “People of Purdue Agriculture.” The highlight of the luncheon will be a panel discussion led by three young alumni who are making notable strides in the agricultural space.

“This year, we are taking an exciting new approach to the fish fry,” said Danica Kirkpatrick, Executive Director of the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association. “Our goal is to showcase the critical role individuals — such as faculty, staff, peers, alumni and others — play in shaping the student experience, and we’d like to highlight this perspective through the lens of young alumni.”

Kirkpatrick continued, “Enlisting Olivia West to host this panel discussion, the program will celebrate the unique and transformative experiences of Purdue Agriculture alumni while inspiring the audience with the success stories of young graduates and expressing gratitude to those who made those journeys possible.”

Olivia West, a 2021 graduate from Purdue’s College of Agriculture, serves as the in-game host for the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball League. She also has hosted numerous WNBA and NBA All-Star events. A passionate advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, West works to create memorable moments that unite and empower communities.

The panel discussion will feature:

Halee Fisher, a Purdue University 2023 graduate who holds dual degrees in agricultural economics and political science, with minors in international studies, global food and agriculture systems, and psychology, and has a public policy certificate. She currently serves as a legislative assistant for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture under Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, working on policy related to agricultural research, horticulture, crop protection and biotechnology.

Mark Gee, a five-time Boilermaker, has worked with NASA, the Mars Society and Purdue to advance space nutrition research. He is now with Beck’s Hybrids. Gee’s international experience spans India, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France and the Netherlands, where he helped build sustainable food systems.

Ryan D. Kornegay, who earned a master’s degree in Purdue’s agricultural sciences education and communications program, works as a biological science program specialist for the Institute of Food Safety and Nutrition at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the USDA. He is also an adjunct faculty member at Unity Environmental University. In November 2024, Kornegay was elected mayor of Greenville, Florida, where he is committed to using his experiences to improve his hometown.

“The Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry is the annual homecoming of all things Indiana agriculture. Each year we hear from our attendees that they come to see old friends, hear about the exciting things happening in the college, and — of course — the great food,” Kirkpatrick said.

Before the panel and annual fish fry luncheon, attendees can explore Purdue Ag Avenue, an exhibit area featuring Purdue College of Agriculture departments and industry partners.

Doors and exhibits will open at 9:30 a.m. EST, with the program beginning at 11 a.m.

Ticket prices are $35 each. Priority seating deadline is January 13; registration deadline is January 17 for catering. When registration closes – call office (765) 494-8593 for remaining ticket availability.

For more information about the 2025 Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry, visit Purdue.ag/FishFry.

CLICK HERE to register for the 2025 Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry!

Written by: Maureen Manier, Purdue Agricultural Communications.