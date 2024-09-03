Purdue Ag Alumni Association Celebrates Ag Day at Ross-Ade With Great Turnout

There was much to celebrate at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday afternoon. In addition to the Boilermakers kicking off the season with a 49-0 win over Indiana State with an impressive performance by quarterback Hudson Card who tied the all-time FBS record for completion percentage completing 24-25 passes (that’s 96% for those doubting my math skills) for 273 yards and 4 TDs, it was also Purdue Ag Day!

The Purdue Ag Alumni Association held their annual tailgate before the game.

“We are thrilled! We have almost doubled the registration from the last two years,” says Danica Kirkpatrick, Executive Director of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association. “So, we’re so excited to have almost 400 people here today.”

Kirkpatrick credits their sponsors for the increase in attendance this year- Keystone Cooperative, Indiana Farm Bureau, and Farm Credit Mid-America.

She says the tailgate is a great billboard for the association and it brings alumni back to campus so they can remind them about all the other things the association does throughout the year.

“We can remind them that we do homecoming later in September, and we also have the annual Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry, and then there’s all kinds of other ways to work with us. So, we’re actually planning a trip to New Zealand in March and we have an open opportunity for our alumni to join us on that. And we have regional events throughout the year all the time, down in Indianapolis or on campus.”

If you’re a graduate of the Purdue College of Agriculture and you want to get more involved, Kirkpatrick says you can check out their website or find them on social media.

“We’re on LinkedIn. We’re on X. We’re on Facebook, and we’re on Instagram. A lot of our activities and programs and highlights of our grants and student programs are also on there. So, if you are on social media, you should definitely follow us.”