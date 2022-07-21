Purdue Accepting Registrations for Upcoming Small Farm Educational Field Day

Petrus Langenhoven is explaining to attendees how to grow sweet peppers in a high tunnel and reflects on results from a high tunnel bell pepper variety trial that was conducted at the Purdue Student Farm. (Courtesy photo)

Connect with other small farmers at the Small Farm Education Field Day on July 29, presented by the Purdue Student Farm and the Purdue University Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Topics to be covered include:

BCS roller crimper demonstration

Black soldier fly composting

Drip irrigation

Efficacy of organic pesticides to manage Colorado potato beetle and caterpillars

High tunnel table grape production

High tunnel sweet pepper variety selection and production

Postharvest food safety considerations

Use of spray equipment on small plots

Raised garden beds for vegetable production

Reading fertilizer labels and calculating application rates

The Purdue Student Farm is located at 1491 Cherry Lane, West Lafayette.

A food truck will be on site for those who would like to purchase lunch after the educational demonstrations are finished.

to sign up to attend.