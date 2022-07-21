Purdue Accepting Registrations for Upcoming Small Farm Educational Field Day
Connect with other small farmers at the Small Farm Education Field Day on July 29, presented by the Purdue Student Farm and the Purdue University Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
Topics to be covered include:
BCS roller crimper demonstration
Black soldier fly composting
Drip irrigation
Efficacy of organic pesticides to manage Colorado potato beetle and caterpillars
High tunnel table grape production
High tunnel sweet pepper variety selection and production
Postharvest food safety considerations
Use of spray equipment on small plots
Raised garden beds for vegetable production
Reading fertilizer labels and calculating application rates
The Purdue Student Farm is located at 1491 Cherry Lane, West Lafayette.
A food truck will be on site for those who would like to purchase lunch after the educational demonstrations are finished.