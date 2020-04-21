Property Taxes Remain Due on May 11, Penalties Waived for 60 Days

Indiana Farm Bureau is reminding rural Hoosiers that property tax payments remain due on May 11, 2020. Each county shall waive any penalties for any property taxes paid within 60 days after the statutory deadline; therefore, the spring installment may be paid up to and including July 10, 2020 without penalty. However, taxpayers are encouraged to […]

