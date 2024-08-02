Property Taxes a Top Priority for Farm Bureau, Indiana Ag Community in 2025

Andy Tauer (left) and Kendell Culp (right) from Indiana Farm Bureau sit down with Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer for a recording of the Indiana Ag Policy Podcast. Photo credit: Heidi Gant/ Indiana Farm Bureau

Farmers are facing many headwinds right now with challenging markets and decreased demand for products. Unfortunately, while all that unfolds, Indiana farmers are also looking at huge property tax bills this year.

“We’ve seen increases anywhere from 20% to we’ve heard some as high as 70%,” says Andy Tauer, Executive Director of Policy for Indiana Farm Bureau. He was a guest on the latest Indiana Ag Policy Podcast from Hoosier Ag Today to discuss the property tax issue that will be the top issue for all ag groups at the statehouse when the General Assembly convenes in January.

Tauer is calling on not just Farm Bureau members, but the entire ag community, the “barnyard” as he likes to refer to it, to come together on this important issue.

“I think what we’re going to need is those farmers, those members in the rural communities, not only at the Statehouse, but between now and January, talking to your elected officials, talking to those candidates that are up for election, letting them know the pressure that the increase in property taxes are putting on you, on your livelihood, on your properties, but also talking about some potential solutions.”

Indiana Farm Bureau Vice President Kendell Culp also joined us on the podcast. He says whatever solution they come up with, he hopes it’s a permanent one.

“Anytime there are tweaks or there’s relief given, it’s at the cost of another taxpayer, it’s at the expense of another taxpayer. And so nine years ago, we had a big effort. We got property tax relief. Senator (Brandt) Hershman then carried that legislation and it lowered Farm Bureau’s property tax burden. But we knew it was going to build back, and that’s exactly what’s happened. Here we are, it’s going to be 10 years later, now we’ve built back way above where it was before. You’ve got that perfect storm with low commodity prices, increasing property taxes, and it’s kind of like, well, that doesn’t affect the ability to pay. Farm Bureau is looking for permanent and lasting relief.”

