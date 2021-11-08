Producers Still Have Time to Respond to USDA Hemp Survey

It is not too late to respond to the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The survey collects information on the acreage, yield, production, price and value of hemp in the United States.

USDA NASS said Monday, “Every response matters to ensure we have accurate data needed to inform decisions about the hemp industry.”

If a survey recipient is not a current hemp producer, the recipient is encouraged to respond to a few simple questions at the beginning of the questionnaire to ensure NASS does not contact them regarding hemp in the future.

The survey will set the benchmark for hemp acreage and production to assist regulatory agencies, producers, state governments, processors and other key industry entities.

NASS has begun phone follow-up with survey recipients. Producers can complete their survey through phone interview, online at agcounts.usda.gov, or mailing their completed questionnaire.

Results will be released in February of next year.