President Trump, USDA Announce $14 Billion CFAP 2 Launch to Begin Monday

During a campaign stop in Wisconsin Thursday night, President Trump announced a second round of USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

“Starting next week, my administration is committing an additional [$14] billion in relief to help farmers recover from the [corona] virus…” he said. “We’ve been after that money for a long time.”

According to a press release from USDA, signup will take place Sept. 21 and end Dec. 11. It will give producers financial assistance to help them absorb some of the costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump is once again demonstrating his commitment to ensure America’s farmers and ranchers remain in business to produce the food, fuel, and fiber America needs to thrive,” said Secretary Perdue. “We listened to feedback received from farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations about the impact of the pandemic on our nations’ farms and ranches, and we developed a program to better meet the needs of those impacted.”

Agri-Pulse reports that commodities that eligible for this second round will include hemp, tobacco, and three classes of wheat: soft red winter, hard red winter and white. During a stop in Iowa on Sept. 3, Sec. Sonny Perdue said this round will not include funds for ethanol producers.

For more information, visit farmer.gov/cfap. Weekly updates on CFAP data can be found here.