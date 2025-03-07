President Trump to US Farmers: ‘Bear with Me’ on Tariffs

It’s been a few days since President Trump’s new tariffs against Mexico, Canada, and China have been in place. On Tuesday night, Trump told America’s farmers to “bear with me” regarding the tariffs he’s just imposed.

“Our new trade policy will also be great for the American farmer—I love the farmer—who will now be selling into our home market [in] the USA because nobody is going to be able to compete with you,” said Trump during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

First of all, he says America’s ag products are far superior to what’s being imported into the U.S.

“Because there are goods that come in from other countries and companies—they’re really, really in a bad position, in so many different ways. They’re uninspected. They may be very dirty and disgusting, and they are coming and they pour in and they hurt our American farmers,” said Trump.

He also pointed to April 2nd as the day he plans to add tariffs on “external product”.

“It may be a little bit of an adjustment. We had that before when I made the deal with China. $50 billion of purchases, and I said, ‘Just bear with me,’ and they did. [You’ll] probably have to bear with me again,” he said.

Even though President Trump didn’t provide any further specifics, he did provide this message to America’s farmers in his address to Congress:

“Our farmers are going to have a field day right now. So, to our farmers: have a lot of fun. I love you, too,” said Trump.

According to USDA, China, Mexico and Canada are the three biggest ag trading partners with the U.S.

CLICK BELOW for Hoosier Ag Today’s radio news report: