President Trump Floats Plan to Legalize Undocumented Farm Workers

President Trump has suggested that a new program will be set up to help legalize farmworkers and reduce the risk of farmers losing undocumented workers to mass deportations.

Trump discussed easing restrictions around undocumented farm labor during a Cabinet meeting Thursday. It was the first time the president had signaled a willingness to temper his mass deportation plans to help protect the labor pool for industries such as agriculture.

He said that undocumented workers will be given a chance to self-deport and return to the country legally. That should be an incentive for people in the country illegally to identify themselves under the Alien Registration Act with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Trump said, “We’re going to work with people so that if they go out in a nice way and go back to their country, we’re going to work them right from the beginning on trying to get them back legally.”

Chuck Conner, President and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives (NCFC) issued the following statement after Trump’s remarks on ag workers:

”I would like to commend President Trump for his remarks at the cabinet meeting today that recognize the critical importance of foreign-born farm workers to American agriculture. As details of this proposal become clearer, NCFC looks forward to working with the Administration to ensure that the plan works for all types of farmers and ranchers.”

Sources: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, NAFB News Service