President Shares Willingness to Let Migrant Laborers Stay on U.S. Farms

Once again, President Donald Trump emphasized his willingness to protect American farmers who rely on immigrant workers to operate their farms. At a rally in Iowa last week, the president said he would allow farmers who hire migrant workers to take charge and permit the migrants working in agriculture to remain in the country.

News Nation says this plan wouldn’t create a path to citizenship that many immigration advocates wanted, but it would protect them from the possibility of being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during workplace raids.

The president said that by implementing a plan for farmworkers to avoid being taken into custody, it will benefit a farming industry that contributed about $223 million to the nation’s gross domestic product in 2023.

During the event in Iowa, Trump said he’s heard of migrants who worked for farms for more than 15 years getting thrown out pretty violently.