President Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden Monday signed the bipartisan infrastructure legislation. The more than $1 trillion plan includes $550 billion in new funding for transportation, broadband and utilities.

The White House calls the legislation “a once-in-a-generation investment in our Nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness.”

The legislation focuses on the needs of rural America through broadband, ports and waterways, as well as roads and bridge projects.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says the investments “will ensure we continue to safely and efficiently transport the agricultural and food products that our nation and the world rely on.”

The bill includes important provisions from the previously proposed Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety Act.

That legislation allows livestock haulers an exemption to normal trucking hours-of-service limitations if the vehicle is within 150 miles of its destination.

Ahead of the signing, President Biden named Mitch Landrieu as senior advisor responsible for coordinating implementation of the legislation.