Preliminary Commerce Decision Favors Fertilizer Tariffs

The U.S. Department of Commerce this week made a preliminary determination in favor of a complaint filed by CF Industries. The complaint alleges that urea ammonium nitrate imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago are unfairly subsidized by their governments. As a result, the Commerce Department recommends countervailing duties on fertilizers from these countries.

The decision comes on the heels of a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission in March to grant a petition by the Mosaic Company to place tariffs on phosphorous fertilizer imported from outside the country. Those tariffs were also recommended by the Commerce Department.

The National Corn Growers Association expressed disappointment in the action. NCGA President Chis Edgington says, “Farmers shouldn’t have to pay for disputes between American fertilizer companies and foreign producers.”

Edgington adds farmers across the country have spoken publicly over the last several weeks about the severe impact fertilizer shortages are having on the budgets of family farms.