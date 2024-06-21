Prairie Heights Ag Educator Ron Noll Named Indiana FFA’s ‘Golden Owl’ Award Winner

Ron Noll, the Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award winner for Indiana Ag Educator of the Year. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Ron Noll, who has been an ag teacher at Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange County since 2002, has been named Indiana FFA’s Golden Owl Award winner for Indiana Ag Educator of the Year during the 95th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University.

In addition to the title of Indiana’s Ag Educator of the Year, Ron Noll received the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and a $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation to further Prairie Heights’ agricultural education efforts.

The award is sponsored by Nationwide, in partnership with the Indiana FFA and Farm Credit Mid-America.

Noll’s nominations described him as wanting the best for every student. One nomination read, “He is passionate about his field, but also worldly enough to inject other disciplines into his content. He is focused, but able to be flexible to teach to different needs. He builds relationships, and still sets boundaries of respect and discipline.”

Another one states, “His commitment to the students and the Prairie Heights School is second to none. Selfless giving, growth mindset, and moral soundness are only a few examples that describe him. His approach to life is if it is worth doing, then it is worth doing very well.”

As the number one insurer of farms and ranches in the U.S., Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award with its state partners to shed light on the contributions of Indiana’s leading agricultural teachers and provide additional resources to support their programs.

“Nationwide is proud to recognize the dedicated teachers who are educating and inspiring students to pursue careers in agriculture,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to appreciate their contributions, highlight the growing need for their services, and supply additional resources to help provide their students with optimal learning experiences.”

Nationwide supports the future of the ag community through meaningful sponsorships of national and local organizations. In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is donating $5,000 to each participating state’s FFA, including Indiana, to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.

Click below to hear Ron Noll’s conversation with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller immediately after winning the Golden Owl Award for Indiana Ag Educator of the Year:

Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture