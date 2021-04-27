Poultry Health Management School to go Virtual

Registration for the virtual Poultry Health Management School (PHMS) is open for the May 24-25 course. PHMS teaches modern practices in poultry production and how they can be applied on the farm.

Farm owners, production managers and avian health professionals can learn about poultry housing and management from experts at Purdue University and across the country. Other topics that will be discussed are poultry nutrition and disease.

Darrin Karcher, Purdue Extension poultry scientist and PHMS session organizer, will share this year’s conference in a virtual format and will celebrate PHMS’s 20th anniversary.

“The Poultry Health Management School has had tremendous impact since it was started. I am excited about our movement to a virtual format for this year as we position this school to deliver outstanding content to our participants,” he said.

Registration is $300 per individual and includes both days of the school and conference materials, including the AAAP Avian Disease Manual, educational guides, shears for necropsy and sponsor items. For a full schedule and to register, click here. Contact Karcher for more information.