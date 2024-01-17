Pork Producers Concerned About FDA Antibiotics Proposal

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) has submitted comments critical of the Food and Drug Administration’s draft guidance on the duration of use of certain antibiotics in food animals.

NPPC says the proposal would “deny the ability for a veterinarian to prescribe antimicrobials appropriately, burden pharmaceutical companies, and may jeopardize antibiotic access.”

For 30 years, the U.S. pork industry has implemented measures, including FDA directives, for responsible antibiotic use. In the comments, NPPC emphasized that veterinarians are responsible for deciding what antimicrobials to prescribe, when products should be used and administered, which animals to medicate, and for how long.

The organization says the draft guidance interferes with the veterinarian’s decision-making process by mandating a duration of use.

The comments urge the FDA to work closely with drug manufacturers to provide a simple process to include duration of use to continue the availability of products and allow veterinarians to maintain their role in the decision-making process.

Source: NAFB News Service