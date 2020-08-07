Pork Exports Lower, Beef Exports Struggle During June

June pork exports fell below year-ago levels, the first time that’s happened in 2020. However, pork exports remain at a record pace.

Data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation shows that beef exports were down sharply from last year during June.

That drop reflects the lingering impact of a temporary slowdown in beef production combined with restrictions on foodservice and weakening economies in major import markets. June’s lamb exports trended higher.

“We expected the interruptions in red meat production would continue to weigh on June exports, but anticipated more of a rebound from the low May totals, particularly in beef,” says USMEF President Dan Halstrom.

June pork exports hit 207,181 metric tons, three percent lower than last year, while export value dropped nine percent to $516.3 million.

Despite the decline, first-half pork exports were 24 percent ahead of last year’s record pace in volume and 29 percent higher in value.

June beef exports were close to the May lows, down 33 percent from last year at just-over 79,000 metric tons, with value dropping 32 percent to $492 million.

June lamb exports hit the second-largest total of 2020 at 2,229 metric tons, 113 percent higher than a year ago.