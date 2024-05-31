Pop-up Rains, Clouds, Cooler Temps Could Make Putting a Bow on Planting Difficult

A fantastic finish to this week just might be getting you excited about fieldwork! But Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says Mother Nature has other plans.

Sunshine Friday will be great for drying, “but we need about three to four more days of this to be able to get to do anything and that’s just not happening,” says Martin. “Clouds increase on Saturday. Rains will be here from mid to late morning on through sunset. I think we pick up anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch of moisture over 90% of Indiana. Yes, there’ll be a few holes, but nobody’s really missing this rain event for sure.”

Martin’s Sunday forecast includes on again, off again clouds but not much new precipitation.

“Monday through Thursday of next week we’re very unsettled. We have pop-up activity that can happen pretty much every day. The Monday/Tuesday timeframe will have 40% to 50% coverage and Wednesday/Thursday will be closer to 70%-75% coverage. Combined over the four-day period, we’ve got 100% coverage of rains with half to two inches. So, not helpful there at all.”

Late next week, Martin says cold Canadian air tries to push in over the Great Lakes region.

“While this gives mostly just cloud cover to Indiana (we keep the moisture farther north in Michigan), it does limit how fast we dry without good sunshine. If we have lots of clouds around and if we see cool temperatures, we’re just not going to have evaporation be what it should and could be for early parts of June. So, we’re going to have to watch for that. I don’t think we add a lot of additional moisture in the Friday, Saturday, Sunday timeframe, but we don’t dry things very quickly at all.”

Martin provides his Indiana Farm Forecast each weekday in the HAT podcast.