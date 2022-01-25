Policy-minded Farmers Wanted for Election to Indiana Corn Board

Want to help advocate for Indiana’s ethanol industry? Want to protect farmers’ rights from government regulations? Then consider running for the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) Board of Directors. The ICGA board advocates for Indiana corn farmers at the local, state and federal levels. ICGA’s governing districts match the nine Congressional districts across the state. This year, ICGA will fill seats in districts 2, 5 and 8.

“Joining the ICGA board provides a farmer a seat at the table to determine what policy priorities this organization will support,” said ICGA Vice President Chris Cherry, a New Palestine, Ind., farmer. “Perspectives from different areas of the state and different types of farms are needed to ensure that all Indiana corn growers are represented in Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis.”

To be eligible, candidates must be an ICGA member in good standing; own, manage or operate a farm that produces corn; reside in the district they represent; and current on ICGA membership dues. The following districts will have elections this year:

District 2 includes all of St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Fulton, Pulaski, Miami, Wabash, and parts of Cass, Kosciusko and LaPorte counties.

District 5 includes all of Delaware, Tipton, Madison, Grant, Hamilton, and part of Howard counties.

District 8 includes all of Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Greene, Sullivan, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Orange, Crawford and part of Fountain counties.

Election applications are due back to the ICGA office by Friday, March 4. Ballots will be mailed to members this summer. Winners will begin a three-year term in December. To learn more about this year’s election, see a congressional district map and download an application, go online to www.incorn.org/ICGAelections.

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association