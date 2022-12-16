Plevna Implement Company: A Family-Owned Business with a Proud History of Serving Indiana Farmers

Plevna Implement Company isn’t just a family-owned company in Indiana that sells and services Massey Ferguson and Fendt farm equipment. They also have a proud history of serving Indiana farmers and growers for more than three-quarters of a century!

“This is a business built around relationships,” says Kent Shrock – President of Plevna Implement Company, which is based in Kokomo. It was Kent’s grandfather and great-uncle who first started their family business as Plevna Garage in the small town of Plevna, Indiana in northeastern Howard County.

“Plevna Implement Company has been around for 77 years,” says Shrock. “My grandfather and his brother came back from World War II from the Aleutian Islands and wanted to start a tractor dealership. They became an Oliver dealer in 1945. At the time, there was a tractor dealership every eight miles so, times have definitely changed.”

Kent is now the third generation to own and manage Plevna Implement Company.

“My grandfather was a mechanic by trade and he loved working on the machinery,” Shrock says. “My father came into the dealership in 1979 and really got the sales rocking and rolling and really built the dealership in Kokomo. Today, we have three locations – in Kokomo, Nappanee, and our newest location in Auburn, Indiana.”

He says he’s proud that Plevna Implement Company has had a long-term partnership with Massey Ferguson.

“Massey Ferguson has millions of tractors in operation worldwide and they are the leader in the market,” says Shrock. “There’s some good engineering that’s going into these tractors and into the products that they’re building. We’re building out that full line of equipment and we’re just very proud to be representing the brand.”

Most of all, Kent says it’s Plevna Implement Company is more than just a family-owned business. He says they also treat their customers like family as well.

“We love building that relationship with the growers,” says Shrock. “We want to know their farm – we want them to experience our service. It’s not just a task that we complete, it’s a feeling that we deliver in our service and we want to be a part of their operation that is integral to their success.”

For more information – visit plevnaimplement.com.

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s news report and interview with Kent Shrock, President of Plevna Implement Services, as he discusses the history of his family business and how they also have had a family approach to serving Indiana farmers and growers for 77 years.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CJ-WRAP-PLEVNA-IMPLEMENT-COMPANYS-77-YEARS-OF-FAMILY-SERVICE-121522.mp3