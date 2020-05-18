Plenty of Planting Progress Before Rain Fell

There was a significant jump in both corn and soybean plantings from last week, according to USDA’s crop progress report.

Temperatures were 4.3 degrees below normal, averaging 57.3 degrees. Rain totals ranged from 0.25 inches to 3.16 inches with an average of 1.38 inches, making 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

72 percent of the state’s corn is planted, compared to 51 percent last week, 12 percent last year, and the five-year average of 56. 31 percent of the corn is emerged, just behind the five-year average of 32 percent. Nationally, 80 percent of the corn is planted and 43 percent is emerged.

Soybean planting and emergence are both ahead of the five-year average. 56 percent of Indiana’s soybeans are planted, 21 points ahead of last week. Last year, 5 percent of the crop was planted. The five-year average is 32 percent complete. 18 percent of soybeans have emerged, up 11 points from last week. Nationally, 38 percent of the crop is planted and 12 percent has emerged.