Planting Weather Forecast: Rain for Monday and Tuesday, then Dry for Rest of Week

We have a pattern change, at least a slight one, coming this week after a dry finish to this past week and a dry weekend. We will stay rain free over all of Indiana for this weekend, with temps climbing slowly. We will be above normal Sunday afternoon for our daytime highs statewide.

Scattered showers move in Monday, but only have 40-50% coverage through the day. Late afternoon and overnight we see a better organized round of moisture working in, and it lingers through the first part of Tuesday. Rain totals will be from 0.2″- 1.25″ over 80% of the state combined for the Monday and Tuesday period. Clouds will start to dissipate Tuesday afternoon. We see plenty of sunshine and a stretch of drier weather return for Wednesday through Saturday, with one caveat – thunderstorms can pop up over far southern Indiana late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Coverage will be minor, but a few of the storms can be strong. Temps will be near to a bit above normal statewide, though. Where the rain fall in far south and SW IN, rain totals of up to 1″ are possible.

The rest of the weekend and early Monday of the following week are turning drier again. Sunshine will dominate. The map above right shows 10 day rain totals, and for most of the state, the buik of these totals will come from rains Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Extended Period:

The extended period starts with a few scattered showers around for next Tuesday, and then we have to deal with a good round of showers and storms overnight next Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Precipitation totals will be 0.25″-0.75″ with coverage at 70% of the state. The rest of the extended period shows drier weather from Wednesday afternoon through the following Saturday. However, we close out the extended period with showers for Sunday, June 19.

Weeks 3 & 4:

A drier turn is in store for the weeks 3 and 4 forecasts. We will be below normal both weeks. We do not see a significant issue with temperatures, though, as we stay near to even slightly below normal over both weeks in the eastern corn belt.

Week 3 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 3 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)

Week 4 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 4 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)