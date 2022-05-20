Planting Weather Forecast: No Real Breaks From the Rain

There’s way too much moisture in the next 10-day forecast window. On top of that, we do not see long dry stretches in between events either. We are seeing better drying potential toward the end of the 10-day period.

We kick all of this off with rain and thunderstorms this weekend. Showers and storms developed Friday night in NW parts of the state, and will move east through the day Saturday and the first half of Sunday. Rain totals combined for the 36-40 hour period will be half to 2″ with coverage at 90%. There is a potential for strong thunderstorms. The heaviest rains will be seen in central and northern IN, but we won’t rule out moisture anywhere.

We turn cooler behind the system for Sunday afternoon and Monday. But, sunshine will be in control. Dry weather also expected Tuesday, with warming temps.

Rain returns for next Wednesday and Thursday. Rain totals again for the combined period will be half to 2″ with coverage at 100%. The map below shows rain totals through next Thursday, the product of the two large events.

We finish the 10-day forecast window with drier weather for a large part of the Memorial Day weekend. We should be sunny and precipitation free with warm days Friday the 27th, Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th. We can’t rule out a few scattered showers later on Memorial day (Monday the 30th) but have a good chance of seeing those stay north and west of the state.

Extended Period:

The extended 11-16 day period has a threat of rain and thunderstorms for late Wednesday the 1st into Thursday the 2nd with rain chances of half to 1″ and coverage of 70%. We should be dry to finish the rest of that week, but are putting a chance of showers in for late in the extended period, Sunday the 5th. That moisture may come from the south, and coverage will be 50% at best.

Weeks 3 & 4:

In weeks three and four, we see precipitation near normal. Temps will be normal to slightly below in week 3 and near normal in week 4.

Week 3 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 3 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)

Week 4 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 4 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)