Planting Weather Forecast: Hot and Dry Throughout Most of This Week

After moisture to finish the week, we turn dry and very warm for the weekend and a majority of the next nearby forecast period. In fact, we only see one threat of moisture in the next ten days, and right now, it looks to be on the minor side.

We are sunny, hot and dry from Saturday through next Wednesday midday. Temps Sunday and early next week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s statewide. Evaporation rates will max out around 0.3″ per day. Drying should be swift in these conditions, in spite of the fact that we will be rather humid. Clouds will build Wednesday.

A minor front moving through Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday can bring our only threat of rain in the next 10 days. Rain totals will be from a few hundredths to 0.5″ with coverage at 60%, most of that happening as we move into Wednesday evening. There is a minor threat of a second wave of moisture lifting up with this front and system, but right now it seems to want to stay farther west and north.

By Thursday afternoon, we return to sunny and dry weather. Temps may not be as warm, but will still be normal to above normal. That dry pattern remains through the weekend of the 4th and 5th.

The map below shows rain potential from that one system at midweek.

Extended Period:

The extended period shows a little more activity later in the week of the 6th. Showers pop up on the 7th with 80% coverage and then a second wave is likely around the 9th. Combined moisture of the first part of the 11-16 day window can be .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 80%. Then we return to a drier pattern to finish the extended period.

Weeks 3 & 4:

In week three we expect near normal precipitation and below normal temps. For week 4, we turn a bit drier with normal to below normal precipitation and normal to slightly above normal temps. and four, we see precipitation near normal. Temps will be normal to slightly below in week 3 and near normal in week 4.

Week 3 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 3 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)

Week 4 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 4 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)