Planting Weather Forecast: Drier Weather Pattern This Week and Next

Drier weather and longer planting windows are on the way in the forecast this week and next. After we finish off an unsettled pattern this weekend, we should move into a period that has one rain threat over the following nine days.

Saturday and Sunday will feature hit and miss scattered showers and storms. Daily coverage will likely be under 50%, but for the two days, we can see 70% coverage with rain totals of .25”-1”. That will be on top of what we saw fall Friday and Friday night. Strong storms and the higher rain totals will be limited to just a few areas of the state.

Dry weather is in control for most of this coming week. We see sunshine and warm temps Monday through Thursday. Our next front arrives on Friday with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening that total .1”-.6” with coverage at 70% of the state.

Behind that system, we are dry again for the weekend. We are cooler for Saturday the 20th, but then back to above normal temps from Sunday the 21st on through the middle of the following week.

Extended Period:

The extended 11-16 day forecast period features continues the dry pattern into the start of the Memorial Day weekend. We do not see our next front showing up until late Saturday the 27th into Sunday the 28th. Rain totals from that complex can be .25”-1” with 80% coverage over the state. The pattern should dry a bit for Memorial Day and the start of the following week.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Weeks 3 and for look near to slightly below normal on precipitation, and near normal on temperatures. There is not a big story here on planting as we finish out May and move through the first half of June.

Week 3 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 3 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)

Week 4 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 4 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)