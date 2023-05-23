Planting Weather Forecast: A ‘Wide Open’ Planting Window This Week

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/HATThisWeek2-2.mp3

We have a “wide open” planting window this week. After a front moved through the state late Friday and Friday night, we embark on the next eight days completely rain free. A few lingering showers may be around to start Saturday in far eastern and southeastern Indiana but otherwise, clouds will be giving way to sunshine through the rest of Saturday.

We are sunny, warm and dry from Sunday through next Sunday with above normal temps and maximum daily evaporation rates of nearly 0.3” each day. Soils should work up quite nicely. Even in areas that got the higher end of the rain ranges Friday overnight will be able to get into the fields by Tuesday at the latest, and likely sooner. The map below shows the ten day precipitation outlook vs. normal—keep in mind, we see no rain through the next week.

We do see a frontal complex developing to our west late in the week, but with an upper level ridge in play here, that action does not move east very fast at all. As such, we are looking for our next threat of rain to move into Indiana likely on Memorial Day next Monday with a threat of 0.1” to 0.6” but coverage only at 60%.

Extended Period:

We go back to a dry forecast pattern for the entire extended period, from Tuesday the 30th through Sunday June 4. Temps remain normal to above normal. If there are any straggling fields to get planted, there is plenty of opportunity as we finish May to get them completed.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Dry weather extends into weeks 3 and 4. We are well below normal on precipitation for Week 3, and near to below normal for Week 4. Temps will be well above normal both weeks. So, while the forecast is good for planting, we likely will start to hear some complaints about “needing a rain” as we move toward mid-June.

Week 3 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 3 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)

Week 4 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 4 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)