Planting Weather Forecast: A Planting Window Opening

After a wet finish to last week and start to the weekend, we are on track to make a stark turn in the weather forecast pattern in this initial planting forecast for Indiana. Clouds will be breaking up Saturday afternoon and evening. Sun returns to the state in full force to finish out Sunday, and then we are sunny, warm and dry all week-long next week, through at least Saturday.

Temps will build slowly through this week and will be well above normal. This will promote excellent drying potential with evaporation rates of .25″-.33″ per day. Still, that means how much we can accomplish in this dry pattern will depend exclusively on what you picked up this past week in terms of rain and how heavy your farm ground is. The map below shows temps compared to normal late this week.

We may be able to squeeze out a dry Sunday too but see more instability popping up over the state. As such, we will keep an eye out for scattered showers late Sunday afternoon. The best potential may skip by just a bit farther east. Time will tell.

Extended Period:

The extended 11-16 day forecast period definitely keys off that more unstable atmosphere coming in late in the 10-day. For Monday the 16th we have the potential for scattered showers and storms with 60% coverage. Rain totals can be .1″-.7″. Behind that we have another dry window trying to emerge for the 17th through the 20th. A cold front is projected to arrive for Saturday the 21st, bringing .25″-1.25″ through Sunday the 22nd.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Precipitation for weeks 3 and 4 will be normal to slightly below normal, with the driest potential in southern Indiana. Temps will be normal to slightly above normal in week 3 but will be cool in week 4 to start off June, with below normal temps expected over the entire state.

Week 3 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 3 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)

Week 4 Precipitation (Green = above normal, Brown = below)

Week 4 Temperatures (yellow/orange = above normal, blue = below)