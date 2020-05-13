Planting in SW Indiana Almost Done

The next few weeks look like they will provide some windows for planting. In Southwest Indiana, many growers are finishing up.

“In Southwest Indiana, we are close to having 70% of the planting done,” says Dan Emmert, with Pioneer, who told HAT good soil conditions in April let producers get a good start. He noted germination was slow due to cold soils.

“The crops planted in April took about 3 weeks to emerge. In some cases just in time to get frosted off.”

Going forward, he says soil moisture is the big concern.

“Soil compaction is a big issue,” he said. “It will be important to wait until the fields are dry enough before planting starts.”

Last week, parts of Posey County received 3 inches of rain. While last weekend’s freeze did drop soil temps, Emmert feel that is behind us and planting activity should move ahead rapidly.

“Even is the soil temperatures are only in the upper 40s, with a warming trend ahead I would go ahead and plant.”

The Winter Wheat in Southern Indiana is doing well. After a mild winter and cool Spring, Indiana wheat growers expect a higher wheat yield in 2020, according to the USDA NASS Great Lakes Regional Office.

Indiana wheat growers expect to harvest 270,000 acres, up 10,000 acres from last year. Wheat production in the State is expected to be 20.0 million bushels.

The yield forecast of 74 bushels is up 12 bushels per acre from last year’s crop. U.S. winter wheat production is forecast at 1.25 billion bushels, down 4 percent from 2019. As of May 1, the United States yield is forecast at 51.7 bushels per acre, down 1.9 bushels from last year’s average yield of 53.6 bushels per acre.