Planting in Cold Soils: What are the Risks?

Our roller coaster weather continues with a dip into the 30 degree range in some parts of Indiana this weekend. This may impact corn and soybean planting.

Lance Shepherd, with Pioneer, said putting a halt to planting may be the wise move for growers.

“Stopping the planters 24 hours before a cold rain is a good way to prevent seedling injury.”

Shepherd said another option is to plant a little deeper.

“Although not too deep, because it is going to take longer for emergence if we go another inch or inch and a half deeper.”

He added that we have only been adding about 5 GDU per day and that emergence is already running slow, especially in his area of Northeast Indiana.

Another consideration is the impact these cold temperatures will have on soil temperatures. He stated that, “It is OK to continue to plant corn and soybeans as long as the soil temperature is at or above 50 degrees.”

He said if soil temps at 4 inches drop much below 50 degrees, growers run the risk of injury to newly planted seeds.