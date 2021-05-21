Planting Forecast: Increased Chances of Rain This Week

The long dry window we had this past week ends with the weekend. Next week does not look overly wet, but we do have some moisture around.

Full sunshine will be in with warm temps Saturday and Sunday. We continue to see good evaporation and drying, allowing for a finishing of planting and field work in many areas. Strong high pressure over the southeast will facilitate this drying, but that high breaks down late Sunday.

Scattered showers drift into northern Indiana overnight Sunday night and Monday, staying mostly north of US 24. We can’t rule out up to .25” of moisture with 70% coverage there. However, the rest of the state stays dry. We are partly sunny and warm Tuesday.

Wednesday a cold front sags across the state. This will bring rain of .25”-.75” to 90% of Indiana. Thursday and Friday will be dry.

Friday night rains come back with a front arriving from the west. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be with us off and on from there through early Sunday morning. Combined rain totals will be .25”-.75” unless we see widespread thunderstorms…then those totals could be locally higher.

Memorial Day should be dry. An unsettled pattern with a chance of scattered showers starts to develop as we move into Tuesday, June 1.

Extended Period:

For the 2nd through the 7th we have scattered showers that cannot be ruled out at least the first 3 days. Strong moisture flow comes off the gulf into the Deep South, and that can lead to the instability up here. However, daily coverage will be only 50%. Combined rain totals for Wednesday the 2nd through Friday the 4th will be up to half an inch. Then we are warm and humid to finish the period the 5th, 6th and 7th.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Week 3 looks to have nearly normal precipitation on average for the state, more to the northwest, less to the southeast. Then week 4 will be below normal in most areas. Both weeks will be above to well above normal on temps.