Pivot Bio Launching PROVEN® G3 Nitrogen Management Product for Corn Growers in 2026

A new nitrogen management product for corn growers is being launched by Pivot Bio called PROVEN® G3.

“We’ll be launching that commercially in 2026, pending State registrations,” says Rick Myroup, Senior Director of Product Management and Marketing with Pivot Bio.

“Really, this is a brand-new product for us in that it’s the first PROVEN® product that will introduce multiple modes of action to bring additional value to farmers. We’ll still have our patented gene-edited nitrogen-fixing microbes—that are the only microbes on the market—that continue to provide nitrogen to the corn even when other nitrogen is present. It’s important to remember that because other nitrogen-fixing microbes that are not gene-edited will not continue to provide nitrogen if there’s other nitrogen available.”

Myroup says that PROVEN® G3 adds in two additional modes of action.

“[Those modes are] through nutrient use efficiency, which will really boost the crop early in-season helping it to take out more iron, more manganese, more nitrogen—that helps it to really get started early. We’ll feed that nitrogen throughout the season with the nitrogen fixation. Then, we’re also going to be amplifying yield potential through enhanced plant health by being more efficient with the nitrogen that the crop is taking in. So, adding these new multiple modes of action is really amplifying the benefit that farmers are going to see from adding PROVEN® G3 to their nitrogen program.”

He adds that PROVEN® G3 builds upon the success of Pivot Bio’s other nitrogen-fixing solution PROVEN 40.

“These are really the only sources of nitrogen that are available that are weatherproof, that won’t leach, and won’t be affected by precipitation,” says Myroup. “These are important products and important tools for farmers to be able to add to their current nitrogen program.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about Pivot Bio’s new PROVEN® G3 for 2026.

