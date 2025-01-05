Pilar Bravo from Marion County Crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2025
When the Indiana State Fair returns this summer, Pilar Bravo, Miss Marion County 2024, will be wearing the crown as Miss Indiana State Fair 2025.
Bravo was selected on Sunday from among 84 contestants each representing their home counties.
She is the fourth Miss Indiana State Fair to hail from Marion County in the 66-year history of the pageant. The last Indiana State Fair Queen who represented Marion County was Ellen Turner in 1981.
The Indiana State Fair Queen plays a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling over 6,500 miles during June and July to more than 40 county fairs to promote the upcoming Indiana State Fair, Aug. 1-17, 2025. The Indiana State Fair will be closed on Mondays.
Here are the results of the 66th Annual Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant:
The Queen’s Court:
- 1st Runner-up – Jordyn Leininger, Miss Kosciusko County
- 2nd Runner-up – Sophia Sullivan, Miss Ripley County
- 3rd Runner-up – Rebecca Brewer, Miss Elkhart County
- 4th Runner-up – Kelby Roberts, Miss Rush County
Remaining Top 10 finalists:
- Olivia Siebert, Miss Morgan County
- Karlie Lawson, Miss Shelby County
- Maiya Lewis, Miss Vigo County
- Kierra Wilson, Miss Wabash County
- Janiah Haymon, Miss Warren County
Remaining Top 16 semi-finalists:
- Abby Fitzmorris, Miss Tippecanoe County
- Samantha Wilson, Miss LaPorte County
- Marin Davis, Miss Boone County
- Natalie Weber, Miss Howard County
- Kimberly Downey, Miss St. Joseph County
- Jayden McNutt, Miss Whitley County
Maggie Taylor, Miss Cass County, was selected by the contestants as Miss Congeniality 2024.