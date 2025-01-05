Pilar Bravo from Marion County Crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2025

When the Indiana State Fair returns this summer, Pilar Bravo, Miss Marion County 2024, will be wearing the crown as Miss Indiana State Fair 2025.

Bravo was selected on Sunday from among 84 contestants each representing their home counties.

She is the fourth Miss Indiana State Fair to hail from Marion County in the 66-year history of the pageant. The last Indiana State Fair Queen who represented Marion County was Ellen Turner in 1981.

The Indiana State Fair Queen plays a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling over 6,500 miles during June and July to more than 40 county fairs to promote the upcoming Indiana State Fair, Aug. 1-17, 2025. The Indiana State Fair will be closed on Mondays.

Here are the results of the 66th Annual Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant:

The Queen’s Court:

1st Runner-up – Jordyn Leininger, Miss Kosciusko County

2nd Runner-up – Sophia Sullivan, Miss Ripley County

3rd Runner-up – Rebecca Brewer, Miss Elkhart County

4th Runner-up – Kelby Roberts, Miss Rush County

Remaining Top 10 finalists:

Olivia Siebert, Miss Morgan County

Karlie Lawson, Miss Shelby County

Maiya Lewis, Miss Vigo County

Kierra Wilson, Miss Wabash County

Janiah Haymon, Miss Warren County

Remaining Top 16 semi-finalists:

Abby Fitzmorris, Miss Tippecanoe County

Samantha Wilson, Miss LaPorte County

Marin Davis, Miss Boone County

Natalie Weber, Miss Howard County

Kimberly Downey, Miss St. Joseph County

Jayden McNutt, Miss Whitley County

Maggie Taylor, Miss Cass County, was selected by the contestants as Miss Congeniality 2024.