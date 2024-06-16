Pig Cooling Mats Invented by Purdue Ag Professors Wins National Award

The IHT Cooling Mats on display during the 2024 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo courtesy of IHT Group.

A product that was created by two Purdue University College of Agriculture professors for cooling pigs during hot weather has recently been recognized with a national award.

IHT Cooling Mats won the Producer’s Choice Award at the World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa. The technology was designed by Allan Schinckel, Purdue Professor of Animal Sciences, and Robert M. Stwalley III, Clinical Associate Professor of Purdue’s Agricultural & Biological Engineering department.

In 2023, IHT Group of Winnipeg, Manitoba, signed an exclusive license to manufacture and sell the pads in North America.

The IHT Cooling Mats were introduced as part of the National Hog Farmer’s 2024 New Product Tour during the World Pork Expo.

These innovative cooling mats help reduce heat stress, promote sow performance, improve boar breeding success, and enhance overall animal welfare. Designed with durability and ease of use in mind, the mats offer a practical and effective solution for pork producers aiming to optimize their operations.

Dr. Robert M. Stwalley III, clinical associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Purdue University, shows a cooling pad designed to keep hogs cool. IHT Group of Winnipeg, Manitoba, signed an exclusive license to manufacture and sell the pads in North America. Source: Purdue Ag Communications photo / Tom Campbell.

IHT Group President Chris Grant emphasized the broader impact of these cooling mats: “By investing in IHT Cooling Mats, pork producers demonstrate a commitment to animal welfare, enhancing their brand reputation and market positioning. Our innovative cooling mats will reduce heat stress, improve production, and enhance animal welfare. After rigorous tests, we have manufactured a cooling mat that has shown incredible results for both sows and boars.”

The New Product Tour was showcased during the Global Hog Industry Virtual Conference on May 22. A panel of pork industry experts reviewed and evaluated products based on their benefits to producers and the industry. Company representatives presented their products in a format like TV’s “Shark Tank,” followed by a Q&A session with the judges. Online voting for the Producer’s Choice Award took place on the National Hog Farmer site and at the National Hog Farmer Booth at the World Pork Expo.

Breakthrough Research Results

Several studies have validated the effectiveness of cooling pad technology. A study published in the Journal of Animal Science demonstrated that electronically controlled cooling pads (ECP) significantly mitigate the negative impact of heat stress on sow productivity and litter growth. Sows with access to ECPs showed a notable decrease in respiration rate and maximum daily body temperature, along with a remarkable increase in litter growth performance.

Research on boars revealed that boars using ECPs had a higher percentage of morphologically normal sperm, indicating enhanced semen quality. This improvement can lead to higher conception rates and healthier litter, boosting farm productivity.

Combatting Heat Stress: A Billion-Dollar Problem

Heat stress is a significant concern for the swine industry, costing the U.S. swine sector approximately $900 million annually. Pigs are susceptible to overheating, leading to severe long-term performance reductions. IHT Cooling Mats addresses this challenge head-on, offering a solution that enhances sow milk production, respiration rates, feed intake, and overall piglet health and growth.

The benefits also extend to boars, with improved semen quality and higher conception rates leading to increased farm productivity and genetic progress. In a study conducted by Purdue University, reducing the trash rate in a barn with 300 boars could increase monthly revenues by more than $19,000.

Transforming the Future of Pig Farming

IHT Cooling Mats represents a revolutionary approach to managing heat stress in the pork industry. By adopting these mats, pork producers are improving their farms and setting new animal welfare and management standards. Join us on this innovative journey to transform pig farming, one mat at a time.

Sources: IHT Group, Purdue University College of Agriculture