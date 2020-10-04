Peterson Farm Video Will Raise Money for FFA

[embedded content]

Assaria, Kansas farmer Greg Peterson and his brothers, Nathan and Kendal, are among the most famous farmers in the world because of the music videos they have produced about farming and agriculture that have been seen by over 65 million people worldwide. Their latest is called “Corn Revolution.”

“My brothers and I came up with ‘Corn Revolution’ as a sort of tribute to what we see in our fields every day and especially at harvest because of where today’s seed technology is at,“ said Peterson.

Not only does corn revolution tell the story of how corn production has improved, but it is also a fundraiser for FFA.

“We plant Pioneer corn, so we wanted to partner with them to help us get the word out in a way that could also benefit future generations of corn farmers.”

For every share “Corn Revolution” gets on social media, Pioneer will donate $1 to the National FFA, up to $20,000.

Tess Siebel, East Region FFA VP, says, “We appreciate Pioneer’s support of FFA and the next generation of leaders and encourage you to share with your friends the excitement of ‘Corn Revolution.’”

To donate, search for the Peterson Farm Bros YouTube channel, watch the video and click share.

Access the Peterson Brothers’ “Corn Revolution” music video on Facebook here.