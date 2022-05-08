Overseas Corn Sales Lower, Soybean and Wheat Sales Rise

U.S. corn export sales were lower during the week while wheat and soybean sales climbed according to the USDA’s weekly export sales report ending on April 28.

China bought the most corn at 466,000 metric tons, but the total overseas sales were reported at 782,500 metric tons, ten percent lower than the previous week. It’s also 19 percent lower than the prior four-week average. Sales for the 2022-2023 marketing year that starts on September 1 came in at 737,900 metric tons, and exports rose 22 percent to a marketing-year high of 1.9 million metric tons.

Wheat sales rose to 118,000 metric tons, a sizeable gain from the prior week and 53 percent above the average for this time of year. Mexico was the top buyer at 88,400 metric tons.

Soybean sales hit 734,600 metric tons, 53 percent higher than the previous week and 28 percent above the four-week average. Sales for delivery in the next marketing year dropped 21 percent week-to-week.