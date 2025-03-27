Overlapping Residuals are Best Path to Clean Fields

Waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, and other pesky weeds are all perennial pains in the neck for farmers. Will Griffin, row crop segment manager for Valent U.S.A., says the best way to start clean and stay clean is to use overlapping residuals. You’ll also have more flexibility as you get into the season.

“So, having a strong pre-program on the front end and then coming in post-emerge with another application of a product that has some residual as well. That way we’re able to maintain that residual throughout the year, reduce the weeds in the field that year, and if we can do that, then as the crop begins to dry down you have less weeds emerge and then you have less weeds go to seed, so you have less weeds the next year.”

Griffin recommends Maverick® Corn Herbicide from Valent U.S.A. to get started.

“Which is a three-way corn herbicide, low use rate, has a lot of flexibility. Our tag line is actually ‘corn your way.’ We really like the product. It has, like I said, great rate flexibility, low use rate compared to the competitors on the market space. It has a pre and post label so we can go 18 ounces up front and then come back in with a 14 ounce post-emerge, or if you want to go a heavier rate you can do that.”

Griffin says you can also come back with a post-emerge pass of Perpetuo® Herbicide which is labeled for both corn and soybeans.

You can find more weed control options at valent.com or check with your local retailer.