Overall Tractor Sales Lower

Heavy-duty row crop tractor unit sales continued to increase in the U.S., while overall farm tractor unit sales in the U.S. and Canada declined in August.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers reports 100-plus horsepower, two-wheel-drive tractors, and four-wheel-drive tractors, were the only segments to grow year over year. Both those segments, along with self-propelled combines, remain positive for the year. The biggest overall growth among tractors happened in four-wheel-drive units, growing more than 20 percent in August.

AEM’s Curt Blades says, “North American row-crop farmers continue to add and adopt new technology to their equipment fleets to help reduce costs and improve yields.”

Overall unit sales of U.S. tractors are down 4.6 percent compared to sales in August 2022, while combine sales declined slightly by 2.4 percent.

Canadian tractor sales improved their pace versus the previous month, falling just over six percent, with combines declining more than 17 percent.