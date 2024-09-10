Over 300 Groups Call on Congress for a Robust Farm Bill

Drawing attention to the worsening economic conditions impacting the nation’s food growers, over 300 national and state groups, like the National Corn Growers Association, sent a letter to congressional leaders about the need for a new farm bill. Signatories stressed the significant need for a new bill before the end of 2024.

“It’s critical that Congress pass a new farm bill that strengthens the safety net as many producers are facing multiple years of not being profitable, and this is causing their overall financial situation to deteriorate,” the letter says. “Some will have challenges as they seek operating credit for the 2025 crop year.”

As the farm bill delays continued, producers across the country have faced headwinds ranging from extreme weather to high input costs and uncertain global demand to supply chain disruptions. Farmers and their allies say these challenges exposed areas of the farm bill that need to be strengthened.