Over 250 Ag Groups, Companies Urge Congress to Adopt E15 Year-Round Legislation

Over 250 groups and companies sent a letter to Congressional leaders Wednesday calling on support for S. 5145, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022.

Among the groups and companies identified in the letter include the Indiana Corn Growers Association, Pinion LLP, POET Biorefining, The Andersons and Cardinal Ethanol, LLC.

This bipartisan legislation clarifies E15 should be allowed for sale year-round by extending the 1-psi Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to fuel blends containing gasoline and over 10 percent ethanol. Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol issued the following statement on the coalition letter:

“Ensuring uninterrupted availability of E15 in all parts of the country has been an urgent priority for our industry, and quick adoption of the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act would clarify the statute ahead of the 2023 summer driving season so we have a national, permanent solution in place. ACE proudly stands with the hundreds of other groups in encouraging Congress to act immediately to make year-round E15 access a reality.”

Click HERE to download the coalition letter sent to Congressional leaders.