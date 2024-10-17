Over 100 Indiana FFA Members Prepare to Compete on National Stage
Over 100 Indiana FFA members from across the state will be competing at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo next week in a variety of Career and Leadership Development Events, the Agriscience Fair and Agricultural Proficiency Awards.
“I am always impressed with the talent, leadership and work ethic of Indiana FFA members,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Best of luck to each Indiana FFA member competing on the national stage at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo right here in Indianapolis.”
Students will be competing in career development events such as Environment and Natural Resources, Forestry, Agronomy, Livestock Evaluation and Parliamentary Procedure. Others will be competing in leadership development events such as Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Agricultural Issues Forum and Creed Speaking.
The National FFA Agriscience Fair is an additional key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo. Individuals or teams conduct scientific research projects pertaining to the agriculture industry in their state in one of six categories: animal systems, environmental services/natural resource systems, food products and processing systems, plant systems, power, structural and technical systems or social science.
“Hats off to all of the Indiana FFA members who have qualified to compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo. The level of dedication and commitment to make it to such a high level is no doubt also thanks to the FFA advisors, parents and community supporting these young leaders and ag professionals,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “Each student has certainly already made their home state proud, and we look forward to celebrating them next week.”
Indiana FFA members will also compete nationally with their Agricultural Proficiencies, which honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.
The following students will be competing at the 97th National FFA Convention:
Argos FFA
Cailey Markley, Specialty Crop Production Proficiency
Benton Central FFA
Joe Widmer, Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency
Cascade FFA
Whitney Smith, Vegetable Production Proficiency
Caston FFA
Braden Rush, Parliamentary Procedure
Mason Prenatt, Parliamentary Procedure
Madisyn Douglass, Parliamentary Procedure
Ashley Fred, Parliamentary Procedure
Alexander Ault, Parliamentary Procedure
Myli Rude, Parliamentary Procedure
Josiah Helt, Parliamentary Procedure
Central Noble FFA
Grant Lake, Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship Proficiency
Churubusco FFA
Kenna Alexander, Environment & Natural Resources
Merisa Bogard, Environment & Natural Resources
Samuel Troendly, Environment & Natural Resources
Wyatt Overdeer, Environment & Natural Resources
Columbia City FFA
Carly Linnemeier, Agricultural Sales
Caden Poling, Agricultural Sales
Kyle Porter, Agricultural Sales
Karaline Schuman, Agricultural Sales
Lillianne Patterson, Veterinary Science
Kaytlynn Bryant, Veterinary Science
Logan Good, Veterinary Science
Jessalyn Hoskins, Veterinary Science
Kyle Porter, Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement Proficiency
Connersville FFA
Cora Nobbe, Agriscience Food Systems Division 1
Culver FFA
Isaac Schaller, Agriculture Services Proficiency
DeKalb FFA
Cord Akey, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems
Matthew Beckman, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems
Will Engelberth, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems
Zach Harris, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems
Olivia Rigby, Agriscience Research Plants Systems Proficiency
Logen Brand, Agriscience Animal Systems Division 6
C. Issac Schweitzer, Agriscience Animal Systems Division 6
Isaac Hefty, Agriscience Plant Systems Division 1
Eastern Central FFA
Wyatt Smith, Nursery/Landscape
Evan Kramer, Nursery/Landscape
Jasmin Keith, Nursery/Landscape
Riley Shumate, Nursery/Landscape
Eastern Hancock FFA
Emily Grant, Agriculture Communications Proficiency
Hamilton Southeastern FFA
Henry Dupree, Agricultural Communications
Ellie Taylor, Agricultural Communications
Lizzie Dekker, Agricultural Communications
Liam Kenyon, Agricultural Communications
Heritage FFA
Erica Sorg, Farm & Agribusiness Management
Maggie Minnich, Farm & Agribusiness Management
Arizona Bramers, Farm & Agribusiness Management
Addison Werts, Farm & Agribusiness Management
Alex Zelt, Meats Evaluation & Technology
Alden Bowers, Meats Evaluation & Technology
Elizabeth Buuck, Meats Evaluation & Technology
Brock Taylor, Meats Evaluation & Technology
Indian Creek FFA
Lyla Kephart, Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Hannah Shanafelt, Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Riah Alexander, Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Blake Legan, Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Reagan Ferris, Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Lola Peddycord, Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Brooke Setser, Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Rebekah Legan, Horse Evaluation
Faryn Parr, Horse Evaluation
Luke Zimmerman, Horse Evaluation
Grace Runnebohm, Horse Evaluation
Lebanon FFA
Lauren Argotte, Agriscience Social Systems Division 5
Manchester FFA
Clark Showalter, Forestry
Thane Metzger, Forestry
Grace Hall, Forestry
Layne Showalter, Forestry
North Decatur FFA
Blaine Wagner, Agriscience Research Integrated Systems Proficiency
Jessa Wagner, Agriscience Animal Systems Division 3
North Miami FFA
Jesus Santana, Poultry Evaluation
Ryan Meredith, Poultry Evaluation
Ben Hoover, Poultry Evaluation
Alison Smith, Poultry Evaluation
Rensselaer FFA
Brock Hurley, Employment Skills
Rossville FFA
Leif Eiler, Agronomy
Colton Crum, Agronomy
Natalee Richey, Agronomy
Madison Skiles, Agronomy
Garrett Miller, Turf Grass Management Proficiency
Rushville FFA
Emma Tressler, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management
Cate Neuman, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management
Jocelyn Cain, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management
Maggie Wicker, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management
Jenna Lawler, Extemporaneous Public Speaking & Agriscience Food Systems Division 5
Chance Keeton, Agriscience Environmental Systems Division 3
Makaylah Phillips, Agriscience Social Systems Division 4
Ashley Hubbard, Agriscience Social Systems Division 4
Shenandoah FFA
Landon Barr, Agricultural Issues Forum
Madelyn Shelton, Agricultural Issues Forum
Case Morehouse, Agricultural Issues Forum
Audree Farmer, Agricultural Issues Forum
Kimberlee Farmer, Agricultural Issues Forum
Jacob Wattenbarger, Diversified Crop Production Placement Proficiency
South Putnam FFA
Joslyn Bumgardner, Agriscience Plant Systems Division 6
Nevaeh Ellis, Agriscience Plant Systems Division 6
Southmont FFA
Cole Rhaods, Floriculture
Natalie Rhoads, Floriculture
Amarah Shannon, Floriculture
Kelsey Thompson, Floriculture
Terre Haute South FFA
Cale Williams, Swine Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency
Tri Central FFA
Kaitlyn Maruszweski, Prepared Public Speaking
Tri-County FFA
Evelyn Gretencord, Food Science & Technology
Gardenia Del Real, Food Science & Technology
Lyla Alberts, Food Science & Technology
Kinley Dahlenburg, Food Science & Technology
Westfield FFA
Ava Lee, Marketing Plan
Ella Carlson, Marketing Plan
Benjamin Wiggins, Marketing Plan
Whiteland FFA
Jack Kelsay, Creed Speaking
Josie Kelsay, Dairy Handlers Activity
Leorah Morris, Milk Quality & Products
Lillian Nick, Milk Quality & Products
Brody Polesol, Milk Quality & Products
Garrett Rice, Milk Quality & Products
Cian Cribbs, Agriculture Education Proficiency
Whitko FFA
Kohen Schipper, Livestock Evaluation
Anna Sickafoose, Livestock Evaluation
Lillie Sickafoose, Livestock Evaluation
Carle Sroufe, Livestock Evaluation