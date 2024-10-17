Over 100 Indiana FFA Members Prepare to Compete on National Stage

Over 100 Indiana FFA members from across the state will be competing at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo next week in a variety of Career and Leadership Development Events, the Agriscience Fair and Agricultural Proficiency Awards.

“I am always impressed with the talent, leadership and work ethic of Indiana FFA members,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Best of luck to each Indiana FFA member competing on the national stage at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo right here in Indianapolis.”

Students will be competing in career development events such as Environment and Natural Resources, Forestry, Agronomy, Livestock Evaluation and Parliamentary Procedure. Others will be competing in leadership development events such as Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Agricultural Issues Forum and Creed Speaking.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is an additional key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo. Individuals or teams conduct scientific research projects pertaining to the agriculture industry in their state in one of six categories: animal systems, environmental services/natural resource systems, food products and processing systems, plant systems, power, structural and technical systems or social science.

“Hats off to all of the Indiana FFA members who have qualified to compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo. The level of dedication and commitment to make it to such a high level is no doubt also thanks to the FFA advisors, parents and community supporting these young leaders and ag professionals,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “Each student has certainly already made their home state proud, and we look forward to celebrating them next week.”

Indiana FFA members will also compete nationally with their Agricultural Proficiencies, which honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

The following students will be competing at the 97th National FFA Convention:

Argos FFA

Cailey Markley, Specialty Crop Production Proficiency

Benton Central FFA

Joe Widmer, Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency

Cascade FFA

Whitney Smith, Vegetable Production Proficiency

Caston FFA

Braden Rush, Parliamentary Procedure

Mason Prenatt, Parliamentary Procedure

Madisyn Douglass, Parliamentary Procedure

Ashley Fred, Parliamentary Procedure

Alexander Ault, Parliamentary Procedure

Myli Rude, Parliamentary Procedure

Josiah Helt, Parliamentary Procedure

Central Noble FFA

Grant Lake, Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship Proficiency

Churubusco FFA

Kenna Alexander, Environment & Natural Resources

Merisa Bogard, Environment & Natural Resources

Samuel Troendly, Environment & Natural Resources

Wyatt Overdeer, Environment & Natural Resources

Columbia City FFA

Carly Linnemeier, Agricultural Sales

Caden Poling, Agricultural Sales

Kyle Porter, Agricultural Sales

Karaline Schuman, Agricultural Sales

Lillianne Patterson, Veterinary Science

Kaytlynn Bryant, Veterinary Science

Logan Good, Veterinary Science

Jessalyn Hoskins, Veterinary Science

Kyle Porter, Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement Proficiency

Connersville FFA

Cora Nobbe, Agriscience Food Systems Division 1

Culver FFA

Isaac Schaller, Agriculture Services Proficiency

DeKalb FFA

Cord Akey, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Matthew Beckman, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Will Engelberth, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Zach Harris, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Olivia Rigby, Agriscience Research Plants Systems Proficiency

Logen Brand, Agriscience Animal Systems Division 6

C. Issac Schweitzer, Agriscience Animal Systems Division 6

Isaac Hefty, Agriscience Plant Systems Division 1

Eastern Central FFA

Wyatt Smith, Nursery/Landscape

Evan Kramer, Nursery/Landscape

Jasmin Keith, Nursery/Landscape

Riley Shumate, Nursery/Landscape

Eastern Hancock FFA

Emily Grant, Agriculture Communications Proficiency

Hamilton Southeastern FFA

Henry Dupree, Agricultural Communications

Ellie Taylor, Agricultural Communications

Lizzie Dekker, Agricultural Communications

Liam Kenyon, Agricultural Communications

Heritage FFA

Erica Sorg, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Maggie Minnich, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Arizona Bramers, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Addison Werts, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Alex Zelt, Meats Evaluation & Technology

Alden Bowers, Meats Evaluation & Technology

Elizabeth Buuck, Meats Evaluation & Technology

Brock Taylor, Meats Evaluation & Technology

Indian Creek FFA

Lyla Kephart, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Hannah Shanafelt, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Riah Alexander, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Blake Legan, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Reagan Ferris, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Lola Peddycord, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Brooke Setser, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Rebekah Legan, Horse Evaluation

Faryn Parr, Horse Evaluation

Luke Zimmerman, Horse Evaluation

Grace Runnebohm, Horse Evaluation

Lebanon FFA

Lauren Argotte, Agriscience Social Systems Division 5

Manchester FFA

Clark Showalter, Forestry

Thane Metzger, Forestry

Grace Hall, Forestry

Layne Showalter, Forestry

North Decatur FFA

Blaine Wagner, Agriscience Research Integrated Systems Proficiency

Jessa Wagner, Agriscience Animal Systems Division 3

North Miami FFA

Jesus Santana, Poultry Evaluation

Ryan Meredith, Poultry Evaluation

Ben Hoover, Poultry Evaluation

Alison Smith, Poultry Evaluation

Rensselaer FFA

Brock Hurley, Employment Skills

Rossville FFA

Leif Eiler, Agronomy

Colton Crum, Agronomy

Natalee Richey, Agronomy

Madison Skiles, Agronomy

Garrett Miller, Turf Grass Management Proficiency

Rushville FFA

Emma Tressler, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Cate Neuman, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Jocelyn Cain, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Maggie Wicker, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Jenna Lawler, Extemporaneous Public Speaking & Agriscience Food Systems Division 5

Chance Keeton, Agriscience Environmental Systems Division 3

Makaylah Phillips, Agriscience Social Systems Division 4

Ashley Hubbard, Agriscience Social Systems Division 4

Shenandoah FFA

Landon Barr, Agricultural Issues Forum

Madelyn Shelton, Agricultural Issues Forum

Case Morehouse, Agricultural Issues Forum

Audree Farmer, Agricultural Issues Forum

Kimberlee Farmer, Agricultural Issues Forum

Jacob Wattenbarger, Diversified Crop Production Placement Proficiency

South Putnam FFA

Joslyn Bumgardner, Agriscience Plant Systems Division 6

Nevaeh Ellis, Agriscience Plant Systems Division 6

Southmont FFA

Cole Rhaods, Floriculture

Natalie Rhoads, Floriculture

Amarah Shannon, Floriculture

Kelsey Thompson, Floriculture

Terre Haute South FFA

Cale Williams, Swine Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency

Tri Central FFA

Kaitlyn Maruszweski, Prepared Public Speaking

Tri-County FFA

Evelyn Gretencord, Food Science & Technology

Gardenia Del Real, Food Science & Technology

Lyla Alberts, Food Science & Technology

Kinley Dahlenburg, Food Science & Technology

Westfield FFA

Ava Lee, Marketing Plan

Ella Carlson, Marketing Plan

Benjamin Wiggins, Marketing Plan

Whiteland FFA

Jack Kelsay, Creed Speaking

Josie Kelsay, Dairy Handlers Activity

Leorah Morris, Milk Quality & Products

Lillian Nick, Milk Quality & Products

Brody Polesol, Milk Quality & Products

Garrett Rice, Milk Quality & Products

Cian Cribbs, Agriculture Education Proficiency

Whitko FFA

Kohen Schipper, Livestock Evaluation

Anna Sickafoose, Livestock Evaluation

Lillie Sickafoose, Livestock Evaluation

Carle Sroufe, Livestock Evaluation