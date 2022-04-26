One Percent of Corn Crop Planted So Far in Indiana, Says USDA

Only one percent of the expected corn crop has been planted so far in Indiana according to the USDA’s weekly crop progress report. This compares with 13 percent last year and ten percent as an average over the past five years.

The USDA also shows that almost no soybeans have been planted at this time compared with eight percent in 2021 and four percent over the past five-year average.

While field activity picked up last week, high moisture levels and cool soil temperatures continued to delay planting, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, with the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Soil moisture levels decreased very slightly from the previous week, with 98 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 54.7 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.2 degrees above normal for the state. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.14 inches to 1.09 inches over the week ending Sunday, Apr. 24.

The statewide average precipitation was 0.58 inches, 0.36 inches below normal. There were 2.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Apr. 24.

Growers took advantage of the relatively dry week to focus on pre-planting activities such as spring tillage and anhydrous ammonia applications, though planting was still delayed due to the wet and cool soil conditions.

Winter wheat conditions improved slightly from the previous week, while the percent jointing remained behind the five-year average. Livestock were reported in good condition and enjoying the greener pastures.

Other activities for the week included spraying preplant herbicides and moving grain to market.

Source: USDA Crop Progress Report, Apr. 25, 2022.