October Pork Exports Largest in 16 Months; Beef Exports Already Top $10 Billion

October exports of U.S. pork were the largest in more than a year, and beef export volume also increased from a year ago, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

U.S. beef exports are on a record pace in 2022 and have already exceeded $10 billion. Pork exports reached 238,190 metric tons in October, up five percent from a year ago and the largest since June 2021.

Pork export value increased 13 percent to $697.3 million, the highest since May 2021. For January through October, pork exports were 12 percent below last year at 2.18 million metric tons, valued at $6.26 billion.

October beef exports totaled 125,466 metric tons, up eight percent from a year ago. Export value was $929.8 million, down three percent from the large total reported in October 2021. In the first ten months of 2022, beef export value increased 18 percent from last year’s record pace to reach $10.05 billion.