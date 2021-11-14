October Ag Tractor and Combine Sales Stay Positive

Overall unit sales of both ag tractors and combines continued their growth above an already-rapid pace set last year.

The latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says U.S. total farm tractor sales climbed 4.8 percent in October compared to last year. U.S. self-propelled combine sales climbed 73 percent, the fourth month in a row of growth near or above 20 percent for harvesters.

The under-40 horsepower segment stayed positive, growing 4.5 percent, while the mid-size 41-100 horsepower was up 4.1 percent. Heavy-duty units saw another strong month, with units over 100 horsepower up 10.3 percent. But the articulated four-wheel drive segment continued to slow in sales, down 6.3 percent.

Year-to-date farm tractor sales remain up 11.4 percent and combine growth moved to 24 percent. Canadian sales were positive, with both ag tractors and combines finishing the month in the black.

“We’re pleased to see ag equipment sales remain positive, despite the very real supply chain challenges,” says Curt Blades, senior vice president of agriculture services at AEM. “We remain optimistic that the positive sales trends will continue along with the ongoing strength in the ag economy.”