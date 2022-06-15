Ocean Shipping Reform Act Welcomed by Food Industry Associations

Agriculture groups responded positively to the passing of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, along with industry representatives from the food and restaurant sectors.

The legislation should help address long-standing and systemic port disruptions impacting costs throughout the supply chain.

Sean Kennedy of the National Restaurant Association says, “After months of advocating with our supply chain partners for these changes, we hope modernization of the Ocean Shipping Act will help reduce shipping costs and improve supply chain challenges.”

Tom Madrecki with the Consumer Brands Association adds, “Decisive policy action is critical to combatting supply chain challenges as the consumer packaged goods industry continues to grapple with unprecedented production and shipping costs.”

The association contends that the pandemic and subsequent disruptions highlighted the fragility of the complex supply chain system, the need to modernize decades-old ocean regulations, and unfair practices that hurt American manufacturers, farmers and consumers.