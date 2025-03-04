Nutrien Ag Solutions Introduces N-FINITY Nitrogen Management Solution

If you’re a corn producer, there’s a new nitrogen management solution called N-FINITY that is designed to improve plant health and increase crop yields.

Ron Calhoun with Nutrien Ag Solutions shared with Hoosier Ag Today the benefits of the new product that is part of the Loveland Products shelf.

“N-FINITY works by partnering with Mother Nature to try to supplement some of those processes, to access some of the nitrogen that’s already available in our system, and to provide that supplemental end so that you can see improved nitrogen use, you can see how healthy your crops are, you can see a good yield improvement,” says Calhoun.

He says N-FINITY combines three modes of action that aims to increase the efficiency and availability of nitrogen.

It enhances the soil’s ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen.

It recruits nitrogen-fixing bacteria into the root zone.

It facilitates the liberation of nitrogen from soil organic pools.

N-FINITY has the potential to more efficiently manage plant available nitrogen and support farming practices by enhancing the effectiveness of nitrogen fertilizers traditionally used to boost annual crop productivity.

Most of all, Calhoun says N-FINITY is easy to use and easy to apply.

“The feature that we’re super excited about is that you’re able to take N-FINITY and you can actually mix that with your existing at-plant liquid nutrition, so that you can get the benefit of this without having to do an extra practice. You don’t have to do a separate ride for that. This can go right along with that ride of the at-plant nutrition. We think that’s going to be a real game changer for folks looking to incorporate this sort of technology into their programs,” says Calhoun.

N-FINITY is available this spring at your local Nutrien Ag Solutions retailer.

CLICK BELOW for Hoosier Ag Today’s radio news report: