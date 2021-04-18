NPPC’s In-Person World Pork Expo Set for June

The World Pork Expo will be an in-person event scheduled for June in Iowa. The National Pork Producers Council says that all of the needed COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and they believe their members are getting vaccinated. The event is June 9-11 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

“The decision didn’t come lightly,” says NPPC President Jen Sorenson. “It was very carefully considered.”

The Hagstrom Report says Sorenson notes that everyone in the pork industry values the in-person expo because they get together to do business, network, and adopt the latest technologies.

NPPC officials say they don’t have specific numbers on how many of their members are getting COVID vaccinations, but they don’t know of any members declining the vaccine. CEO Neil Dierks says he’s talked to multiple members who say they’ve had their first or second shots. He believes producers are getting the vaccine because vaccinations are “part of the industry culture.”

The trade show will include social distancing and hand-washing stations. As far as required proof of vaccination, COVID tests, or temperature checks, officials say the expo will follow government recommendations at the time of the event.