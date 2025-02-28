NPPC President Stevermer Urges Senators to ‘Fix’ California’s Prop 12

While testifying before the U.S. Senate Ag Committee on the state of the U.S. ag economy. Lori Stevermer, President of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), told Senators that federal legislation is needed to fix California’s Prop 12, a state regulation posing an “existential threat” to all of U.S. agriculture.

“We must fix the problems caused by Prop 12, which has increased farmers’ operating costs, created business uncertainty, and raised pork prices at the grocery store,” she said. “We stand with farmers across the country and are grateful to have the support of both President Trump and President Biden in clearly and decisively opposing Prop 12.”

Developed without input from pork producers, veterinarian, or animal welfare experts, Prop 12 prohibits the sale of uncooked whole pork meat not produced under the law’s arbitrary and costly housing dimensions. California’s Prop 12 was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2023 in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The law took effect in the Golden State on Jan. 1, 2024.

Other industry priorities she discussed included preventing foreign animal diseases, ongoing trade issues, and finding enough labor.

CLICK HERE to watch the Senate Ag Committee hearing.

Source: NAFB News Service