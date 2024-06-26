NPPC Board Member, Hoosier Pork Producer Shares Policy Priorities on Indiana Ag Policy Podcast

The National Pork Producers Council has made clear its support for the GOP Farm Bill frameworks in both the House and Senate. In addition to providing a legislative solution to the host of problems triggered by California’s Proposition 12, they also address other priorities facing America’s over 60,000 pork producers.

One of those priorities is increasing market access program funding for U.S. pork. NPPC board member and Indiana farmer Jeb Stevens is a guest on the latest Indiana Ag Policy Podcast from Hoosier Ag Today.

Jeb Stevens (Photo courtesy of NPPC and links to Stevens’ biography page on the NPPC website.)

“Last year, U.S. pork producers exported $8.6 billion worth of pork to over 100 different countries. And I think it’s important to note that U.S. producers are really good at raising pork, and exports at whatever level are a significant key to our success in maintaining those exports. So, any of those free trade agreements, or countries that are taking advantage of free trade agreements, I mean, staff at NPPC is going to continue to push to fight for that market access and keep those channels of pork moving, ultimately, just to maintain the price and economic features of producers in the U.S.”

Just because African Swine Fever hasn’t been in the headlines lately, that doesn’t mean it’s gone away. Stevens says protecting herd health from that and other foreign animal diseases remains a priority.

“It’s important to note that we do have African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic. That’s not that far from the coast of Florida. And, you know, we have a lot of retail and a lot of tourism and a lot of vacationers that go there weekly. We need to make sure that we have a strong Beagle Brigade and we have strong information at all of our parts of entry for consumers and vacationers and tourists and whatever, just to understand the ramifications of what could potentially happen if there was a slip up of that virus.”

Stevens is joined by Indiana Pork Executive Director Josh Trenary on the Indiana Ag Policy Podcast. Hear it now below or on the free HAT Mobile App.