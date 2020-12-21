NPPC Applauds Delivery of First Significant FMD Vaccine Bank Purchase to USDA

Earlier this year, the USDA announced the first significant purchase for its foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine bank. This month, the purchase worth $27 million was delivered.

The establishment of a robust FMD vaccine bank has been a top, long-term priority for the National Pork Producers Council, which was instrumental in advocating for its establishment as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Currently, USDA, which has prescribed vaccination for dealing with an FMD outbreak, does not have access to enough vaccine should an outbreak occur.

FMD is an infectious viral disease that affects cloven-hooved animals, including cattle, pigs and sheep, it is not a food safety or human health threat. The disease is endemic in many parts of the world and would have widespread, long-term fallout for livestock and crop agriculture, including the immediate loss of export markets.

NPPC says the organization “looks forward” to continuing to work with the agency to ensure the FMD vaccine bank is adequately stocked.