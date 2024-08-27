NPPC Announces New Program for Young Pork Advocates

Photo courtesy of the National Pork Producers Council.

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) has unveiled a new Strategic Investment Program called “Young Pork Advocates,” for those who are 18-22.

The NPPC says this initiative aims to empower young advocates within the pork industry.

For an annual investment of $50, member benefits include:

Regular communications on critical pork industry policy and regulatory issues

Investor alerts, updates, webinars, and opportunities to apply for scholarships

Communications and advocacy training

Eligibility to attend NPPC Legislative Action Conferences in Washington, DC

Complimentary registration and parking at the World Pork Expo

NPPC-branded gear

At the 2024 World Pork Expo, NPPC hosted the inaugural Young Pork Advocates Issues Meet contest, which fostered lively discussions on key industry topics. Emma Kuhns of Illinois emerged as the winner of the meet, underscoring the program’s role in promoting active participation among young advocates.

“The top reason students should get involved is because of the invaluable network connections being made that are a launch pad for a successful career,” Kuhns said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with fellow students and industry professionals who share my passion for the pork industry and for making a difference.”

“Leveraging the passion and potential of our youth is crucial for the future of the pork industry,” said Lori Stevermer, President of NPPC and pork producer from Easton, MN. “The Young Pork Advocates Strategic Investment Program underscores NPPC’s dedication to equipping young leaders with the skills and connections needed to drive positive change within our industry.”

For more information, visit nppc.org/youngporkadvocates.

Source: National Pork Producers Council