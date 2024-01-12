November Pork Export Value Highest in Over Two Years

Fueled by record performances in Mexico, Central America, and Colombia, November pork exports reached their highest value since November 2021.

USDA data compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation says November pork exports reached 258,600 metric tons, up five percent from last year and the highest in six months. Export value rose two percent to $737.4 million, the highest since May 2021 and seventh-highest on record.

From January through November, pork exports reached 2.64 million metric tons, eight percent higher than the previous year.

“The momentum for U.S. pork is remarkable and very broad-based,” says USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom.

Beef exports totaled just over 99,000 metric tons during November, 14 percent below the prior year and the second lowest in 2023. Value fell seven percent to $786 million.

For the first 11 months of the year, beef exports were 13 percent lower than the record pace of 2022.

Source: NAFB News Service